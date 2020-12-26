Another Illini game, another big Ayo Dosunmu effort in a win over Indiana

CHAMPAIGN, IL – DECEMBER 26: Ayo Dosunmu #11 of the Illinois Fighting Illini drives to the basket around Armaan Franklin #2 of the Indiana Hoosiers during the second half at State Farm Center on December 26, 2020 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CHAMPAIGN – As he watched him answer questions about the finish of another outstanding effort during the 2020-2021 season, Kofi Cockburn felt like he had to say something.

So when Ayo Dosunmu was done with his answer on why he finished strong in a 69-60 win over Indiana on Saturday at the State Farm Center, the center chimed in.

“He knows he can take over whenever he feels like it,” said Cockburn of Dosunmu. “Nobody can guard him. It’s that simple. Nobody can guard him. Whenever he feels like it, he can take over. That’s it.”

It’s hard to argue with Kofi after Ayo put on another show in this still young Big Ten season.

Ayo too icy. 🥶@AyoDos_11 lifts No. 18 @IlliniMBB to a 69-60 win over Indiana with 30 points: pic.twitter.com/yJvsxZiARv — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 26, 2020

For a second-straigth game, Dosunmu topped the 30-point mark, getting exactly that as the Illini rallied from a mid-second half deficit to beat Indiana 69-60 at the State Farm Center to improve to 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Dosunmu, who also had 30 against Penn State in a win on Wednesday, shot 11-of-17 from the floor while hitting 4-of-5 three-point attempts as well. He dished out five assists as well, which complimented with Cockburn’s double-double (15 points, 15 rebounds) helped Illinois outlast the visitors to improve to 7-3 overall.

What’s most impressive about the effort is how Dosunmu closed out a tight game in the final 9:19 of the game when the Hoosiers were holding onto a five-point lead. He scored 18 points in that stretch including a quartet of three-pointers to put the visitors away.

Based on what he’d learned about the Hoosiers during his work before the game, Dosunmu figured that he might be able to find a way to finish strong.

“Basically just playing a mind game with them. I watched a lot of film on them, I knew when the game gets long; the duration of the game increases, their tendencies start to get lazy, so I just wanted to attack on that,” said the guard. “Just pretty much knowing the scouting report.”

Opponents won’t like the one they’ve seen on him as the guard continues to get better as his third year in Champaign continues on.