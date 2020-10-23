After finally making a bowl, can Illinois take another step in an unusual 2020 season?

CHAMPAIGN – When Illinois looks at their opponent across the way on Friday night, they’ll be reminded of the moment that changed their program.

Illinois’ win over then No. 6 Wisconsin in Champaign on October 19, 2019 was the breakthrough victory that Lovie Smith had been waiting for for three-and-a-half years. His offense was opportunistic and his defense was turnover happy, reminiscent of his glory days with the Bears, and the Illini’s 24-23 win was arguably the upset of the 2019 college football season.

That would start a four-game winning streak for the Illini that would help them clinch their first bowl berth since the 2014 season. It wasn’t the greatest finish – with the team losing to Iowa, Northwestern, then California in the RedBox Bowl in their final three games – but the mid-season streak was enough to generate some enthusiasm in a program that hadn’t had much for years.

Now the Illini have to find a way to capitalize on that in a most unusual year, one that’s been dramatically changed by the COVID-19 pandemic. A nine-game schedule awaits them, with the start coming Friday against the Badgers’ team they beat last year, with the hope they can show more progress in their program even in a bizarre season.

“We made progress. Last year we were a six win-team. And I think we’re a strong football team right now,” said Smith this week of the Illini. “We lost a few guys, but for the most part, our best players are back and we’ve added quite a few players. So we’re excited about seeing exactly how we fit into the landscape in 2020.”

Illinois will return six starters from their 2019 defense that forced 28 turnovers, which put them near the top of all FBS. The secondary will have three primary starters back with Nate Hobbs, Tony Adams, and Sydney Brown with Devon Witherspoon coming back after three starts in 2019.

Cornerback Marquez Beason, who lost the entire 2019 season to knee injury, is expected to make his debut on Friday night. Linebackers Milo Eifler and Jake Hanson are also back in hopes that the Illini defense can once again spark the team like it did in 2020.

Eight starters are back on offense including starting quarterback Brandon Peters and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe are back along with four of the team’s five offensive lineman from last fall. Luke Ford, who transferred to the school last year but had to sit out, will join the tight end group with returner Daniel Barker.

Donny Navarro, who had a touchdown in the win over Wisconsin last season, is also back.

Naturally, this season will be viewed differently for all time thanks to the changes necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, but positive progress is the hope for Smith and his team in the fifth year of the coach’s tenure in Champaign.

It all begins on Friday against the team they beat to change the course of their program just over a year ago.

“I see the matchup we were able to beat this football team last year, we feel like we’re a better football team right now. I know that they’re better also,” said Smith. “So I think it’s going to be a good matchup again. It’ll be decided on the field, but you just look at the new additions that we’ve added to our program and I think most of the new additions are like advertise before, so we’ll see.”

Fans will be saying that on a number of fronts over the next nine weeks.