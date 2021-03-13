After another strong performance against Iowa, Illinois eyes a Big Ten Tournament title

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – MARCH 13: Ayo Dosunmu #11, Kofi Cockburn #21 and Andre Curbelo #5 of the Illinois Fighting Illini walk off the court after a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 13, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – “For the first time since” is becoming a popular refrain of one of the more entertaining teams in college basketball this March.

Already going to their first NCAA Tournament since 2013, Illinois made it to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals for the first time since 2010 with a win over Rutgers on Friday. Their effort on Saturday against Iowa puts them into the final for the first time since 2008.

By doing so, the Illini most likely seal their first No. 1 seed since the 2005 season, and a win on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium will give them their first conference tourney title since that season.

History is being made just about everyday for Brad Underwood’s team, and they way their doing it its putting this group among the best in school history.

Illinois raced past Iowa in the semifinals on Saturday afternoon in an 82-71 victory that puts them in Sunday’s championship againts Ohio State. The fifth-ranked Hawkeyes didn’t hold the lead the last 35:40 as Illinois opened up an eight-point lead at halftime, then boosted the lead to as much as 14 in the second half.

It’s their 12th win in their last 13 games and is the sixth time they’ve defeated a team by double-digits in that stretch. The Illini have been relentless for a month and looked as poised as ever as they look ahead to Sunday’s final.

“That’s the culture that coach instills in us, man,” said center Kofi Cockburn of Illinois’ ability to sustain their level of play into March. “It’s the ‘Everyday Guys.’ We come out every day and work. We work hard at practice, we challenge each other in practice, and when we come out to the games it’s easy because we go so hard in practice and we push each other.

“So when we come outside and we’ve got to play somebody else, we come together as a team. It becomes way easier for us to come out there and just do what we do.”

Cockburn certainly did as he scored a game-high 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting with eight rebounds. He took care of the action inside while Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo were able to get the Illini out and running most of the afternoon.

Dosunmu scored 18 points while dishing out nine assists while Curbelo got 12 points and three helpers of the bench. It was a part of a 22-assist effort for the Illini who were a step ahead of Iowa, who saw their slight hopes for a No. 1 seed fade away at Lucas Oil Stdaium.

The exact opposite is the case for Illinois who are making history by the game. Sunday is the next chance to do so, with a lot more waiting for them once the field of 68 is set.