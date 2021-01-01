A successful day at the Citrus Bowl gives Northwestern a fourth-straight postseason win

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 01: Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and Jesse Brown #1 of the Northwestern Wildcats raise the trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers to win the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 1, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO – Since he donned the jersey as a player back in the 1990s, the program is continuing racking up positive achievements.

At first, it was just getting to a bowl, which the program did for the first time in decades when they won the Big Ten in 1995. Then it was getting to the postseason consistently, which they’ve been able do over the past 15 years.

Then after losing nine-straight bowl games, the goal became to win one, which Pat Fitzgerald did for the first time in 2012 at the Gator Bowl. Now that’s something the Wildcats are doing on a yearly basis, though the one they got on Friday means so much more.

The Wildcats completed a season played in a pandemic in style, besting Auburn 35-19 in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. It was another strong performance that gives Northwestern their fourth-consecutive bowl victory, continuing a record streak for the program.

It also bring’s Fitzgerald’s postseason record to 5-5 after losing four of the first five bowl games he led. Not bad for a group that was often overlooked this season, including being called the “Fighting Rece Davises” by analyst Joey Galloway.

“We took most of the Rece Davis stuff in jest, okay, but we’ve got really, really good football players. I mean, outstanding football players that are incredibly talented,” said Fitzgerald of the group, which entered the game ranked 14th but will likely finish higher. “They played a very high level down there and it will be a bar that’s raised very high for the group that’s coming back in 2021.”