A 17-point rally helps Northwestern keep up their winning ways at Kinnick Stadium

IOWA CITY, IOWA- OCTOBER 31: Linebacker Blake Gallagher #51 of the Northwestern Wildcats celebrates an interception in the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

IOWA CITY – As difficult as the venue can be for opposing teams, Pat Fitzgerald has been able to find his fair share of success in the heart of Hawkeye country.

Coming into Saturday’s game with Iowa, the Northwestern head coach had five victories against Iowa at Kinnick Stadium, including the last two contests at the venue. In 2018, the Wildcats clinched their first Big Ten West title with a 14-10 triumph over the Hawkeyes.

Once again, Fitzgerald’s team continued their winning ways on Saturday in Iowa City, but they had to do some work to make that happen.

Down 17-0 after the first quarter, Northwestern controlled the pace of play the rest of the way, rallying for a 21-20 win to go to 2-0 on the season. The Wildcats got three rushing touchdowns and forced three turnovers, including two in the fourth, to seal their sixth win at Kinnick Stadium in the Fitzgerald era.

“You go on the road, it doesn’t matter if there’s one fan or no fans or 75,000, you spot the home team 17 points and you come back to win, that’s a heckuva response,” said Fitzgerald of the 101st win of his Northwestern tenure.

That didn’t look like it would happen as the Wildcats endured a miserable first quarter. A pair of turnovers – one on a fumbled punt by Kyric McGowan and other on an Isaiah Bowser fumble – led directly to Iowa touchdown to make it 14-0.

Another field goal made it 17-point deficit, and then the Wildcats got things going.

McGowan got Northwestern on the board with an inside handoff from three yards out to make it 17-7, and following an Iowa field goal, Jesse Brown scored a short touchdown to complete a 79-yard drive.

Suddenly the 17-point deficit was down to six by the half.

Brandon Joseph got the Wildcats’ first interception early in the fourth quarter and then led to a short 35-yard scoring drive. Brown’s second touchdown of the day made it 21-20, and the Northwestern defense shut down the Hawkeyes after that.

They would pick off two fourth quarter passes, including Bryce Gallagher’s with a minute left to seal another Northwestern win in Iowa City.