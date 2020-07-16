Benetti talks Baseball and Broadcasting on GN Sports

The TV voice of the White Sox, Jason Benetti, joined Josh Frydman on GN Sports Wednesday night.

Benetti talked about how the White Sox broadcasts will look in 2020. He and Steve Stone will be broadcasting road games from Guaranteed Rate Field, but despite the unique circumstances he expects there to be plenty of resources put into the game broadcasts.

Benetti told Josh which White Sox player he’s most looking forward to watching this season. Benetti also expects the unique season to bring about some new strategies from teams as they try and gain any edge they can in a 60 game season.