Ben Golliver takes you inside the NBA Bubble

NBA teams started arriving in Orlando last week to begin training for the restart of the season at the end of the month. It’s not just the players, coaches, team personnel and employees who are having to undergo extensive testing inside the Disney bubble. The media is also going through the same testing protocols.

Jarrett Payton caught up with Ben Golliver of the Washington Post Tuesday. Golliver arrived in Orlando on Sunday and detailed what he went through when he arrived on site. Golliver said he is in the process of needing to pass seven tests in seven days to be allowed out of his hotel room.

Golliver is planning on staying through the NBA Finals, if things run as scheduled he’ll spend approximately the next 90 days in a Disney hotel.