The most successful head coaching tenure in the NFL’s Super Bowl era is over.

As reported early Thursday morning by NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the New England Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick have decided to part ways after a 24-year tenure that included nine Super Bowl appearances and six championships.

According to Rapoport, the Patriots and Belichick met over the last three days, but the sides could not come to an agreement for Belichick to return in 2024.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Mike Reiss reported that Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft periodically met and discussed how to proceed this week, but they could not agree on how to move forward with Belichick as the Patriots’ head coach and reached a mutual decision to part ways that left both sides “comfortable and at ease,” according to Schefter and Reiss.

Belichick had one season remaining on his contract with the Patriots, per ESPN, and will be allowed to leave without the team seeking compensation. ESPN reported that Belichick wants to continue coaching and is expected to draw interest from franchises with recent head-coaching vacancies.

Belichick, previously head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95, was hired by Kraft to lead the Patriots prior to the 2000 season. Following a 5-11 initial campaign, the Patriots stunned the football world by upsetting the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI for Belichick and the franchise’s first championship.

The team was quarterbacked by a young Tom Brady that season, and he and Belichick would go on to unprecedented success together, winning Super Bowls XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI and LIII and also reaching Super Bowls XLII, XLVI and LII.

In 2007, Belichick coached the Patriots to the first 16-0 regular season in NFL history. They eventually reached 18-0 but lost Super Bowl XLII to the New York Giants to fall a win shy of a perfect season.

Following the 2019 season, Brady left New England for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won another Super Bowl title.

Led by Belichick, the Patriots have slumped since Brady’s departure, reaching the postseason just once over the last four seasons. New England went 4-13 this season and finished last in the AFC East.

Belichick’s leave from New England marks a third high-profile coaching departure in the football world in a matter of hours.

On Thursday night, legendary University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement after wining seven college football national titles, the most all-time, six of those coming with the Crimson Tide.

Also Thursday night, the Seattle Seahawks announced that head coach Pete Carroll is out after 14 seasons. Carroll led the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances, capturing the franchise’s lone championship by winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

Coincidentally, Carroll was the Patriots’ head coach from 1997-99 before being fired by Kraft. Belichick got the job, kick-starting the most successful run in the Super Bowl era.