Bears won’t have fans at Soldier Field to start the 2020 season

CHICAGO – As the NFL season approaches, a few venues across the country have begun to announce their plans for fans in the stands as the COVID-19 pandemic continues on.

Some are considering limited capacities while others have outright said there will be no fans for the foreseeable future.

On Monday night, the Bears made their decision on what to do about their games at Soldier Field.

Chicago Bears statement on fans at Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/uaUSxQJipx — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2020

The team announced that there will be no fans allowed into Soldier Field to start the 2020 season. It didn’t say that spectators wouldn’t be allowed in at some point over the four months of the season, only that it continues to be something the team is evaluating.

“After discussing a draft plan with City health officials, the Bears and the City of Chicago agreed the health metrics show that it is not the right time to welcome fans back to Soldier Field. The health and safety of the city’s residents and fans of the Bears will always take priority,” said the team in a statement. “The team and City will continue to monitor the environment and believe there can be a sound plan in place to bring fans back to Soldier Field once it is deemed safe and appropriate. Until then, Bears home games will not include in-person fans.”

The Bears are scheduled to play at Soldier Field for the first time in the 2020 season on Sunday, September 20th against the New York Giants at Noon. It’s the first of eight regular season games for the team in Chicago, with the two previous preseason games in August being canceled.

Currently, the State of Illinois is in Phase 4 of their reopening, which does allow for stadiums to host up to 20 percent of their capacity. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced back in June that teams won’t be allowed to have fans in stadiums within the city limits.

Only one team in the NFL – the Las Vegas Raiders – have announced that there will be no fans for any of their games in the 2020 season. So far 11 teams, including the Bears, have announced their plans for either limited crowds or no fans for the time being.