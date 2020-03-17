Bears to sign defensive end Robert Quinn, release former 1st round pick Leonard Floyd: Report

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 29: Robert Quinn #58 of the Dallas Cowboys grabs Case Keenum #8 of the Washington Redskins in the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For the second time in the last 18 hours, the Bears have given another veteran a major deal in hopes of solidifying their roster in the 2020 season.

At the same time, they’re saying goodbye to a former Top Ten draft pick.

The #Bears are signing pass-rusher Robert Quinn to a 5-year, $70 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed, agent Sean Kiernan from @SelectSports tells me and @TomPelissero. A new home for the former #Cowboys star after a huge year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020



The #Bears are also planning to release former first-rounder Leonard Floyd, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Per the NFL Network, the Bears are signing veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to a five-year, $70 million contract. At the same time, they’ll be waving goodbye to 2016 first round pick Leonard Floyd as they plan on releasing him this week.

The Bears won’t be able to make the moves official until the start of the new league year.

A nine-year NFL veteran, Quinn has seen a steady jump in his sack numbers the last three seasons, with the peak coming in 2019. As a member of the Cowboys, he had 11 1/2 along with two forced fumbles and three pass deflections.

He had 6 1/2 sacks in his one year in Miami in 2018 and had 8 1/2 in his seventh and final year with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams. A first round pick in 2011 of that franchise, Quinn enjoyed his finest seasons from 2012-2014 when he had 40 sacks with 13 forced fumbles.

In 2013. he was named the PFWA’s defensive player of the year and a first-team All-Pro after netting 19 sacks for the Rams.

At the same time, the Bears say goodbye to Floyd, who was never able to reach the levels the team had hope for when he was drafted ninth-overall in the 2016 draft. After netting 11 1/2 sacks in 24 games in his first two injury-shortened years, Floyd would get only seven in two full seasons following.

In 2019 Floyd started off well as he made a pair of sacks against the Packers in the opener, but only collected one more sack the rest of the season.