CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears are heading back to London.

The team and the NFL announced Thursday morning that the Bears will be a designated team for a regular-season game in 2024 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as part of the NFL International Games series.

According to the Bears, further details regarding date, opponent and kickoff time will be released this spring when the NFL releases its 2024 regular-season schedule.

This will be the Bears’ fourth trip to London. They played the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at Wembley Stadium in 1986, when the Bears were coming off their Super Bowl XX title, and then regular-season games against the Tampa Buccaneers at Wembley Stadium in 2011 and the then-Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019.

The Bears won the preseason game in London in 1986 and have split their two regular-season games there, winning in 2011 and losing in 2019.

“Every game the Chicago Bears play is rich in tradition, culture and passion,” Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey said in a news release on the team’s website. “And every year, game after game, we look forward to welcoming fans to experience that richness.

“This year, we will take our storied franchise and tradition back to London and share internationally what our fans locally experience at every game. We are excited to join the many NFL teams who are expanding internationally to play a game in London during our 2024 season.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opened in 2019 and serves as the home stadium for Tottenham Hotspur, an English Premier League soccer team. The stadium has a capacity of 62,062, which is almost identical to Soldier Field’s 61,500.

The Bears-Raiders game in 2019 was the first NFL game played there.