Bears take cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah with their second selection in the second round of the NFL Draft

LAKE FOREST – To start off his 2020 selections, Ryan Pace decided to add a player on offense.
For his second selection, he added someone on defense.
With the 50th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah.
A contributor to the Utes during his three seasons at the school, the cornerback was named a first team All-Pac 12 selection both in 2018 and in 2019. Last season, Johnson had 11 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown against Washington on November 2nd.
In his three seasons at Utah, he had seven interceptions with 21 pass deflections and 102 tackles.
