Bears take cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah with their second selection in the second round of the NFL Draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Utah Utes intercepts a Jacob Eason #10 of the Washington Huskies pass and returns it for a 39 yard for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Utah Utes top the Washington Huskies 33-28. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – To start off his 2020 selections, Ryan Pace decided to add a player on offense.

For his second selection, he added someone on defense.

With the 50th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah.

A contributor to the Utes during his three seasons at the school, the cornerback was named a first team All-Pac 12 selection both in 2018 and in 2019. Last season, Johnson had 11 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown against Washington on November 2nd.

In his three seasons at Utah, he had seven interceptions with 21 pass deflections and 102 tackles.

Check back with WGNTV.com

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News