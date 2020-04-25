Bears take cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah with their second selection in the second round of the NFL Draft

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 02: Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Utah Utes intercepts a Jacob Eason #10 of the Washington Huskies pass and returns it for a 39 yard for a touchdown during the third quarter of the game at Husky Stadium on November 02, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The Utah Utes top the Washington Huskies 33-28. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – To start off his 2020 selections, Ryan Pace decided to add a player on offense.

For his second selection, he added someone on defense.

With the 50th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Bears selected cornerback Jaylon Johnson of Utah.

A contributor to the Utes during his three seasons at the school, the cornerback was named a first team All-Pac 12 selection both in 2018 and in 2019. Last season, Johnson had 11 pass deflections and a pair of interceptions, including one for a touchdown against Washington on November 2nd.

In his three seasons at Utah, he had seven interceptions with 21 pass deflections and 102 tackles.

Check back with WGNTV.com