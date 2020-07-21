Bears sign all of their 2020 draft picks as Halas Hall opens for rookies

LAKE FOREST, IL – JUNE 12: A Chicago Bears helmet is seen during warm ups during the Chicago Bears Veteran Minicamp on June 12, 2019 at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – If things had gone to plan, the first year players for the Bears would have been in Halas Hall a couple of months ago.

But the COVID-19 pandemic kept them out of the building along with the rest of the team during the entire offseason period. Now they get to be the first ones to enter the team headquarters under the agreed-upon plan between the league and the NFLPA.

Tuesday was the first day that rookies could show up at Halas Hall, with the quarterbacks joining on Thursday and the rest of the team on July 28th. Of course, the draft picks had to sign their first contracts in order to be able to show up to camp.

Wouldn’t you know, every one of them did.

Each of the seven came to deals as camp opens for the first year players, including second round picks Cole Kmet and Jaylon Johnson. They’ll join the undrafted free agents as they start work ahead of the 2020 season, whatever it might be.

Per numerous reports, the NFL won’t be having preseason games this season due to COVID-19, with the Bears not taking the field till their regular season opener on September 13th. The league came to an agreement on virus testing this week, with players getting a test every day for the first two weeks of training camp.

Should the percentage of positives dip under five percent, tests will be held every other day. If it doesn’t it will continue every day until it does.