Bears select Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with their first pick in the second round

SOUTH BEND, IN – NOVEMBER 23: Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cole Kmet (84) battles with Boston College Eagles defensive end Marcus Valdez (97) in game action during a game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles on November 23, 2019, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – For a second-straight year, Ryan Pace was left to wait to make his first selection in the NFL Draft.

When he did to start things off on Friday, he decided to pick a talented player at a position that’s critical to the success of Matt Nagy’s offense.

With his 43rd pick in the second round, he decided to stay put, and selected tight end and Lake Barrington native Cole Kmet of Notre Dame.

Considered one of the best tight ends in the draft, Kmet comes to a team in need of an impact tight end after an injury-riddled 2019 season. Last season with the Fighting Irish, Kmet caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

It was a breakthrough season for the Kmet, who caught just 17 passes in the two previous seasons at Notre Dame. At Saint Viator, Kmet was a standout tight end who was ranked by a few services as a Top 5 tight end for the Class of 2017.

In his senior season in 2016, Kmet caugth 48 passes for 773 yards and four touchdowns as a senior at Saint Viator in 2016

