Bears season preview with Tom Thayer

CHICAGO — The Bears have more unknowns than usual after a shortened training camp and no preseason games.

Former Bears lineman and current radio analyst Tom Thayer joins Pat Tomasulo on the WGN Morning News for his annual season preview.

Thayer says there are plenty of reasons to be excited for Mitch Trubisky’s fourth year, David Montgomery’s return from injury and the entire defense being with Chuck Pagano another year.

The Bears “Community All-Pros” initiative also returns for another season where you can nominate a deserving charity for a $101,000 grant from the team.

Applications are due Sept. 30 at ChicagoBears.com