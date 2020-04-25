Bears Saturday Draft Ticker: A pair of trades highlight a busy fifth round

NEW ORLEANS, LA – AUGUST 30: Darnell Mooney #3 of the Tulane Green Wave runs with the ball as Amari Henderson #4 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons defends during a game on August 30, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – After choosing not to make a trade on Friday, Ryan Pace started his Saturday with a deal to move up in the fifth round – and it wouldn’t be his last of the day.

The general manager made a trade with the Vikings to move up to the 155th selection in the fifth round to take Tulsa edge rusher Trevis Gipson. In the deal, the Bears send a fourth round pick in 2021 to Minnesota.

A native of Cedar Hill, Texas, Gipson saw significant time over the course of four seasons with the Golden Hurricane. He burst on the scene in 2018 when he had five forced fumbles, which was tied for second in the FBS, and he continued that success in 2019.

A first-team All-AAC selection, Gipson had a career-high eight sacks as part of his 15 tackles for loss along with two more forced fumbles. He’ll give the Bears a young and developing edge rusher to add to an already talented front seven, giving Gipson the chance to develop and contribute to a veteran group.

5TH ROUND: Pick 163: Kindle Vildor – Cornerback – Georgia Southern

Not long after, the Bears went defensive again, and once again addressed their cornerback position

This time they selected Kindle Vildor of Georgia Southern as he joins Utah’s Jaylon Johnson in the Bears’ cornerback room for 2020.

An All-Sun Belt selection twice in his career, Vildor had nine career interceptions and 25 pass deflections in 39 games. He also had nine tackles for loss and ran a 4.4 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Vildor comes to a Bears team in search of a starting cornerback opposite of Kyle Fuller for the 2020 season.

5TH ROUND: Pick 173: Darnell Mooney – Wide Receiver – Tulane

Pace was once again on the move to get back into the fifth round after selecting a pair of defenders, pulling off a deal with the Eagles to get the 173rd selection.

With that pick, the Bears took their first receiver of the day: Darnell Mooney of Tulane.

The speedy receiver who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine gives the Bears are potential big play threat at a position that is in need of some depth. Mooney caught 48 passes in each of his last two seasons at Tulane for 1,706 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Mooney joins a receiver room that has a No. 1 and No. 2 receiver (Allen Robinson and Anthony Miller, respectively), but the competition is open after that following the departure of Taylor Gabriel.