CHICAGO – At the moment, Bears fans are dealing with an interesting question: What is most valuable to the team in the long run?

Should fans be pleased with the current scenario where the team’s offense, especially quarterback Justin Fields, is at a high level while the team is still losing, which helps with draft picks?

On the other hand, should the team really be losing these close games, especially last week to the struggling Lions?

Zack Pearson of Bear Report discussed that on this edition of “9 Good Minutes” as the Bears play the Falcons on Sunday.

Along with talking about that, he also discussed the strong play of Fields over the last month along with how the defense might sort itself out over the coming weeks.

You can watch Zack’s full interview with Larry Hawley on “9 Good Minutes” and “The 9-Yard Line” by clicking on the video above.