LAKE FOREST, Ill. – One of the questions that has been posed to a number of quarterbacks around the NFL this training camp has to do with a new Netflix show.

That includes Justin Fields, who was asked if he had seen “Quarterback,” a show on the streaming service produced by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning that followed the lives of three signal callers during the 2023 season: Kirk Cousins, Patrick Mahomes, and Marcus Mariota.

“I watched it. It was kinda cool seeing everybody’s different backgrounds and kinda see how they prepare,” said Fields when asked about the show this week as the Bears opened training camp at Halas Hall. “Just cool seeing also their personal lives and how they balance life and football.”

A part of the question asked to Fields on “Quarterback” was whether he would someday like to be featured on the program – and it looks like the thought has already crossed the producer’s mind.

“They actually did reach out, and I don’t think I want to do it,” said Fields. “Just because I’d rather keep everything the way it is around here. I think just having cameras around the building, I think that might change the vibe of everyone and just want to keep it natural, organic and really just focus on what’s going on in the building.”

Fields has already been part of a reality show in his football career, having been part of “QB1: Beyond the Lights,” which ran for three seasons and focused on prominent high school senior quarterbacks.

While saying no to quarterback for 2023, Fields didn’t rule out taking part in the project in the future.

“Maybe down the road, but I don’t see myself doing it this year at least,” said Fields.

For now, the quarterback will do his best to put on a show for Bears’ fans on the field in this third NFL season.