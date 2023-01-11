CHICAGO – When it comes to the 2023 Chicago Bears, there is still a lot of uncertainty after a season in which they finished with the worst record in the National Football League.

But as general manager Ryan Poles builds up his roster, there is at least one thing the team knows as they look to next season: Their opponents.

With the final standings set, the Bears’ list of foes for the upcoming season has been locked in, which includes NFC North rivals along with other teams in both conferences.

Here are the teams the Bears will play in the 2023 season.

(Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Home Games

The Bears will have eight home games in 2022, with three of those coming against NFC North opponents Detroit, Green Bay, and Minnesota.

Both the Broncos and Raiders will make their first visit to Soldier Field in eight years as the NFC North plays the teams from the AFC West in 2023. The Bears beat Oakland in Week 4 of the 2015 season on a Robbie Gould field goal while eventual Super Bowl champion Denver defeated their hosts 17-15 in Week 11.

In 2023, the Bears will face opponents from the NFC South division, with home games against the Panthers and the Falcons, the first time both teams will play in Chicago since 2017.

Having finished last in the NFC West, just like the Bears finished last in the NFC North, the Cardinals will pay a visit to Soldier Field for the second time in three seasons.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Away Games

The Bears will have nine road games this season, with division games against the Lions, Packers, and Vikings.

With the AFC West on the schedule, the Bears will visit the Chiefs & Chargers for the first time since 2015 on the road. During that season, they won both in Kansas City and San Diego, where the Chargers used to call home.

This will be the first time that the Bears will face the latter team in their new home at SoFi Stadium. The team has faced the Rams in that venue in 2020 and 2021.

On the NFC South rotation, the Bears will face the Bucs in Tampa Bay and the Saints in New Orleans. They’ll also pay a visit to Landover, Maryland to face the Washington Commanders, who finished last in the NFC East.

Outside of rotations and records, the Bears will take on the Browns in Cleveland for the second time in three years.

The dates and times of the Bears’ 2023 regular season games are expected to be released in May.