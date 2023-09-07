CHICAGO — Fans who are heading to the lakefront to see the Bears play at Soldier Field this fall will be shelling out plenty of money to do so, but is it the most in the NFL?

A survey conducted by Bookies.com took a look at that in a recent survey that took a peek at the gameday prices across the league.

According to their research, the Bears are above average, but not at the top.

Bookies.com has the team’s gameday at Soldier Field rated as the 12th-most expensive in the NFL, with fans paying an average of $713.80 per game. This factors in the cost of four of the cheapest tickets, parking, two 16-ounce beers, two 20-ounce sodas, and four hot dogs.

Per the survey, this is an increase of $113.90 total from the 2022 season, where the Bears finished with an NFL-worst 3-14 record.

According to the survey, here is what the cost for each category is on average at Soldier Field.

4 cheapest tickets – $613

Parking – $35

2 beers – $22

2 sodas – $13.80

4 hot dogs – $30

The $713.80 total is above the NFL average to spend for all five at a game, which according to Bookies.com research is $646.88.

For the 2023 season, the most expensive gameday is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for a Raiders game, where fans can spend an average of $1,381.96 for all five items. The reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are the second-most expensive, with fans spending an average of $1,177.50 per game at Lincoln Financial Field.

A Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is the most economical, with the total price coming in a $293.10. Per the survey, it’s the only place in the NFL where fans are expected to spend less than $300 per game.

In the NFC North, the Lions have the most expensive gameday experience at Ford Field, with fans expected to spend $855.10 per game. The Packers are slightly less expensive than the Bears, with the total price for a day at Lambeau Field coming in at $707.70, while a Vikings contest at Bank of America Stadium will run fans $579,75 on average.