LAKE FOREST — Fans have known the Bears’ 2023 regular season opponents since January, but they’ve had to wait a few months to find out when they’ll face them.

But that’s finally going to end this week when the National Football League reveals the entire schedule for the upcoming campaign.

The league is set to announce its regular season schedule for the Bears and the 31 other teams on Thursday, May 11 at 7 p.m. central time. That’s when the dates and times for all 17 games of the second year of the Matt Eberflus era will be announced – and perhaps even a location change as well.

Of course, it’s tradition for the league to announce a few games before Thursday evening and typically a fair amount of the schedule is leaked out before that through various outlets.

One of the rumored games already is a potential match-up with the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany, the Bears’ first international game since 2019. But Peter King of NBC said that might not be a done deal as the schedule release approaches due to hesitancy from the Kansas City organization.

Since the Bears are coming off an NFL-worst 3-14 season, the amount of primetime and nationally televised games could be on the low end.

Here are the Bears’ opponents for the 2023 season.

Home games will be played against the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers, Broncos

Raiders, Cardinals

Away games will be played against the Lions, Packers, Vikings, Chiefs, Chargers, Saints

Buccaneers, Commanders, and Browns.