LAKE FOREST – It’s hard to believe that it was a little over three years ago that the biggest concern for the Bears was who was going to handle their kicking duties.

But the days of Cody Parkey, multiple kicker tryouts, and “Augusta Silence” at practice are a distant memory thanks to one player who has stepped up to take care of the team’s kicking duties.

Cairo Santos has been solid since the start of the 2020 season and has arguably been one of the best placekickers in the National Football League during that time. After two strong years, he’s followed up with another in 2022 through seven games.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been named the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week after going 4-for-4 on field goals against the Patriots. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/F0h7eA8Acj — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) October 26, 2022

Santos was named the NFL Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday for his 4-for-4 performance on field goals and three extra points made in the Monday night win over the Patriots.

It’s the second time he’s been honored as a member of the Bears, also winning it after a Week 6 victory over the Panthers in 2020.

It’s another example of how strong Santos has been this season as he’s made all 11 field goals he’s tried this season and 9-of-11 extra point attempts. His only misses came during a rain-soaked Week 1 win over the 49ers.

Those numbers have been on par with the kicker’s stats so far as a member of the Bears since the 2020 season.

67-of-73 field goal attempts made

24-of-27 on field goal attempts of 40-to-49 yards

72-of-76 extra points made

Santos had a very brief stint as the Bears’ kicker during the 2017 season, kicking in two games where he went 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and made both extra points.