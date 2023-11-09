Joe Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and the “79th and Halas” podcast talks Bears ahead of Thursday’s game against the Panthers on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now.

CHICAGO — While no one expected the Bears to be dominant, its safe to say the first half of the team’s season has been a disappointment.

Through nine games, the team has won just two games, dealt with the departure of two assistant coaches and a serious injury to their starting quarterback while only moderate progress has been made from a 3-14 campaign in 2022.

While the team has increased its talent through free agency and trade at the deadline to acquire defensive end Montez Sweat, the Bears haven’t exactly inspired faith in the Matt Eberflus era of the franchise. Hence the head coach’s seat is already hot not even two years into his tenure in Chicago.

So a lot of curious eyes will be on Soldier Field as the Bears open the second half of their season against the Panthers on Thursday. This final run is a chance for Ebeflus’ team to show some true progress in building a winner for the future – maybe like the 2022 Lions – while also developing a few of the team’s younger players.

It’s also possible the team can’t make the progress to get a few wins, with the focus turning to the NFL Draft and the possibilities that lie with their pick along with the first rounder acquired by Carolina.

Joe Lewis of The Barber’s Chair Network and the “79th and Halas” podcast joined “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now to discuss what to look for in the second half of the season. You can watch his discussion with Larry Hawley in the video above.