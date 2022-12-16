CHICAGO – It’s a meeting of teams that are opposites at this point in the National Football League in 2022.

The Bears right now are the second-worst team in the league as they come off the bye week to finish out a rebuilding season where they currently sit with a record of 3-10.

Meanwhile, the Eagles come to Chicago for their Noon game at Soldier Field at 12-1 and at the top of the NFL standings. Behind the NFL’s No. 1 scoring offense, they’ve already clinched a spot in the playoffs as they now look for homefield advantage in the NFC.

So what is there to look forward to in this match-up of opposites in the NFL?

We’re discussing a few storylines in this match-up of the teams on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now as we look ahead to Sunday’s Bears-Eagles game at Soldier Field.

Justin Fields is in pursuit of a few more records after shaking off a bit of an illness earlier this week that kept him out of Wednesday’s practice. Two defensive starters return to the lineup while another rookie is looking to become a big part of the Bears’ plans moving forward.

Meanwhile, Chase Claypool is out this week, taking away another chance for him to get more experience with Fields and the offense.

Mark Carman of CHGO stops by the show to give us his thoughts on the Bears, plus our social media segment takes a painful look back at the last time the Eagles visited Soldier Field.

Larry Hawley has these stories on this edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now, which you can watch in the video above.