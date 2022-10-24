CHICAGO – For the first and only time during the 2022 season, the Bears will be under the lights for a regular season game on Monday night.

They’ll face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on Monday Night Football.

Here’s a quick look at some things to know before the contest.

What time does the Bears game start?

The Bears have a scheduled kickoff tonight at 7:15 p.m. central time against the Patriots, their seventh regular season game of the season.

How can I watch the Bears game?

You have two options to watch the Bears game tonight, including Channel 9!

The game will be broadcast by ESPN and will also be carried on WGN-TV in the Chicagoland area.

The Channel 9 pregame show will begin at 6:30 p.m.and will take the ESPN broadcast starting at 7 p.m..

How many times have the Bears faced the Patriots?

This will be the 15th time the Bears have faced the Patriots since New England joined the NFL back in 1970.

In the previous 14 contests, the Patriots have the upper hand with a 10-4 record against the Bears, including wins in the last five match-ups. The Bears’ last victory over the Patriots came on December 10, 2000 at Soldier Field.

What are Justin Fields’ stats early in the 2022 season?

Through the first six games of the season, Fields has completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 869 yards and four touchdowns compared to five interceptions with a quarterback rating of 72.7 percent.

He’s also rushed for 252 yards on 54 carries with a touchdown, fumbling four times but losing none of them.

Fields currently has a 4-12 record as a starter in the NFL

Who will start at quarterback for the Patriots?

There is a good chance that quarterback Mac Jones will make his first start since September 25th this evening after missing the last three games with an ankle injury.

The 2021 first round pick was listed as questionable for the game and was limited in practice on Saturday, the last before Monday.

If he can’t go, Bailey Zappe will start at quarterback for New England.