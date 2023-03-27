Aaron Leming of Bear Report is featured in this edition of “9 Good Minutes” from WGN News Now.

LAKE FOREST – One of the more critical Bears’ offseasons in recent memory is well underway, and as expected, Ryan Poles has been quite busy.

The general manager has already signed a number of free agents since he had plenty of room under the salary cap to do so to build a roster with a number of holes. On top of that, he’s already traded the team’s top overall pick in exchange for four selections and a No. 1 receiver.

That’s D.J. Moore, who some could argue is the biggest player addition of the still young Bears’ 2023 offseason that comes after a 3-14 record.

Defense has been a big part of the Bears’ signings so far as they started things off by locking up starting linebackers T.J. Edwards (3-year, $19.5 million) and Tremaine Edmunds (4-year, $72 million). Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, linebacker Dylan Cole, and defensive tackle Andrew Billings are among the others joining a unit that was at the bottom of the league in points allowed in 2022.

The offense got a much-needed lineman in guard Nate Davis, who comes over from the Titans on a three-year, $30 million deal. With David Montgomery off to the Lions in free agency, the Bears signed running backs D’Onta Foreman (one-year, $3 million) and Travis Homer (two-year, $4.5 million).

McHenry native and tight end Robert Tonyan along with backup quarterback P.J. Walker are also in the fold in 2023.

As Poles continues to look for other free agents, he’ll have a lot of focus on the draft, where the Bears have that ninth pick acquired from the Panthers along with two in the second round which highlight their ten for this year.

Aaron Leming of Bear Report appeared on “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now on Monday to discuss the moves the team has made so far and what could be ahead in the draft.

You can watch his entire conversation with Larry Hawley in the video above.