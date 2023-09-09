Nicholas Moreano of CHGO talked about the Bears’ upcoming 2023 season ahead of the opener with the Packers on “9 Good Minutes” this week.

CHICAGO – With the influx of new talent through free agency and the draft along with hope that the team’s quarterback will continue to improve, there is a wide range of expectations for the 2023 Chicago Bears.

Some people believe the team can contend for their first NFC North title since 2018 in a division that doesn’t have a clear-cut favorite. Others are more cautious, realizing that the team is still building under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus as they come off a 3-14 season.

The number of wins that are expected of this group certainly fluctuates from person to person as the 2023 season opener with the Packers approaches on Sunday.

One thing is for certain, however, and that’s the fact that there are a lot of questions to answer about just how much the Bears have improved from a year ago. Over the course of the next 17 games, the questions will be answered, and Poles can take the next steps toward building the team into a winner.

Nicholas Moreano of CHGO took some time to talk about his own expectations for the Bears for this upcoming campaign in the latest edition of “9 Good Minutes” on WGN News Now. Having followed the team the entire offseason and the start of training camp, he discussed what has stood out to him about the group as they get ready to face the Packers on Sunday at Soldier Field.

