LAKE FOREST, Ill. — There’s nowhere for the Bears to go but up thanks to their 2022 season, but their general manager isn’t going to restrict his expectations for his second season.

Ryan Poles made that clear in his news conference on Tuesday at Halas Hall as Bears players arrived the day before training camp practices ahead of the 2023 season begin.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goals are always to win the division and be a championship-caliber team,” said Poles when asked about expectations for the 2023 squad. “That standard is always going to be there.”

How close the Bears are to doing that is very much the question, especially after winning just three games in the general manager’s first season. Roster improvements are across the board and figure to drive up the win total this fall and winter.

That included the addition of a dynamic big-play receiver in D.J. Moore from the Panthers in the trade of the first overall pick. He also added to the offensive line with veteran guard Nate Davis along with tackle and first round pick Darnell Wright.

Poles solidified the linebacker group with veterans Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards while also adding defensive end DeMarcus Walker to help provide a much-needed pass rush boost.

So how would Poles like to see his team go about the task of raising the team’s production?

“Mastering your craft first, and I think that then bleeds into the entire unit and looking at yourself and being honest with yourself – where’s my strengths, where’s my struggles – and really attacking those struggles to improve the game.,” said Poles. “I want to walk into the stadium and our team to walk into the stadium believing they can win football games and not hoping.”

The quest to make that happen begins Wednesday with the team’s first training camp practice. They’ll have three preseason games, the first against the Titans on Saturday, August 12 at Soldier Field, ahead of the opener against the Packers at home on Sunday, September 10.

Yet Poles understands that not everything goes to play, and while his expectations may be high, sometimes other factors can temper the fate of even the best teams.

“I think every year, regardless of whether you’re a Super Bowl team or wherever you’re at, there’s a lot of unknowns, so that’s what makes our job really hard, is you constantly have to adapt and adjust and be on your toes to make adjustments and try to be the absolute best you can possibly be,” said Poles.

The quest to make that happen in 2023 officially begins this week.