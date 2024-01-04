CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears (7-9) travel to play the Green Bay Packers (8-8) at Lambeau Field Sunday in the conclusion of what has been a roller coaster ride of a season for the Bears and those who follow the team.

Chicago started off the year 1-5, capitulated by a thumb injury on quarterback Justin Fields’ throwing hand that held him out for four weeks. Plucky undrafted DII quarterback Tyson Bagent stepped in and guided the Bears to a 2-2 record in Fields’ absence, before the team rode a new wave of momentum fueled by an evolution on the defensive side of the ball.

General manager Ryan Poles swung a deal for star defensive end Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders, sending a second round pick to Washington in exchange for a player that paid immediate dividends up front.

Sweat’s acquisition led to more sacks and turnovers on defense during the back half of the season, and fueled a 4-2 run toward the playoffs that came up just short, as they were mathematically eliminated from the NFL playoffs after the Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday, 33-10.

At this point, all that’s left for Chicago is to play for pride, play for revenge, and play as the spoiler, though head coach Matt Eberflus would rather keep the team’s focus on the latter.

“We’re going to keep it about us,” Eberflus said during a press conference Wednesday. “It’s an important game for them, for sure, and an important game for us, for sure. We’re going to leave it at that. It’s a rival and we’re excited about going up there and playing some football.”

If Green Bay wins, they earn a spot in the NFL playoffs, but if they lose, they would be eliminated from the postseason on the final game of the regular season for the second straight year. Last season, the Detroit Lions marched into Lambeau and beat them 20-16 during week 18.

Eberflus said his staff and players are intent on putting their best foot forward and emphasizing the details during practice, player meetings and walkthroughs heading into Sunday, and after last week, there’s plenty to feel optimistic about.

In blustery conditions at Soldier Field last Sunday, the Bears bludgeoned the Atlanta Falcons, 37-17, behind impressive performances on both sides of the ball.

Justin Fields finished the day having gone 20/32 for 268 yards and a touchdown through the air, while also carrying the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Fields’ 313 total yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons marked the third time this season that he eclipsed the 300 total yard/2 TD mark — the first time since he did it in back-to-back games in the span of four days against the Washington Commanders on Oct. 5 (339 total yards/4 TD’s), and the Denver Broncos on Oct. 1 (360 total yards/4 TD’s).

Khalil Herbert notched 18 carries for 124 yards and a touchdown, the second straight week he eclipsed 100 yards rushing while also scoring a touchdown after carrying the rock 20 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 27-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

The 124 rushing yards also represented the second-highest total Herbert has accounted for in his three-year career, behind a 157-yard, 2 touchdown outburst during week 3 of the 2022 season against the Houston Texans.

DJ Moore hauled in 9 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown, the second-most receiving yards Moore has accumulated on the season, behind his gargantuan day against the Commanders in week 5 where he caught 8 passes for 230 yards and 3 TD’s.

The performance also pushed Moore to new career highs in receiving yards (1,300) and receiving touchdowns (8). He’ll need at least two catches in the season finale against the Packers to break his career high of 93 receptions (he currently sits at 92).

“I would point toward the chemistry. Along with that comes information. If they’re friends, they’re going to work outside of the building, which they have done,” Eberflus said of how Fields has helped Moore’s development this season. “They work in the locker room. They work in the meetings. Just the continuity of what we’re looking for in terms of the routes. DJ’s really detailed in that manner and I think Justin’s really helped him out in that way in terms of what we’re looking for based on the coverages, based on the looks.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Chicago forced four turnovers against Atlanta — all interceptions. It was the third time in their last six games that the Bears forced four turnovers, and they lead the NFL in that category since week 11.

Two of those interceptions came from rookie Tyrique “Chef Boyarique” Stevenson, who, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), has 3 interceptions, 4 forced incompletions and a passer rating allowed of 47.7 since week 15.

“I like Tyrique for a couple reasons. No. 1, he’s an aggressive player and he tackles well,” Eberflus said. “And then length in the pass game. When you’re covering deep routes and side pocket throws, that length matters — having arms of 32, 33 [inches] are different than having 28’s. It’s important that we acquire guys like that.”

On the other side of the coin, the Packers have also played well over the back half of the NFL season. Since starting 2-5, Green Bay has gone 6-3 in their last nine games, primarily due to the play of first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love.

Love has thrown for 1,834 yards, 16 TD’s and just 1 INT over the Packer’s last seven games, and according to PFF, Love is their highest graded quarterback since week 12.

“It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a fun environment to walk into, their home field,” Fields said during a press conference Wednesday. “Their fans are going to be loud because there’s not much to do in Green Bay except watch football. It’s going to be a great environment for us to play in and hopefully we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday.”

When asked if their week 1 loss to Green Bay will factor into how they prepare for Sunday, Fields brushed off the thought, and said he will approach the game Sunday how he has of late — taking things one game at a time and trying to help carry over their momentum from last week.

“We want to win every game. It doesn’t matter when they beat us, we aren’t thinking of that. Our mindset is to go out there and play ball like how we’ve been playing and win the game,” Fields said. “Every game we want to win, no matter if it’s the Deerfield Park whatever team, or the Green Bay Packers. Every game we step on the field, we want to win that game.”

Since the turn of the millennia, the Bears are 12-36 against the Packers, which includes nine straight losses to Green Bay, and a 2-18 record over their last 20 matchups.

The Chicago Bears travel to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers Sunday for their final game of the NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Central Time.