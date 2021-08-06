WEEKEND AHEAD: After a year wait, Jim Covert will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame

CHICAGO – There were many things that were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and that was a shame for 20 former members of the National Football League.

That’s because the Centennial Class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was named early in 2020, couldn’t be enshrined for an entire year. Included in that group was former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jim Covert, who had to wait a bit to enjoy a most special day.

A behind the scenes look of the #PFHOF20 & #PFHOF21 members taking in last night's Hall of Fame Game. pic.twitter.com/ob9hiWNpAH — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 6, 2021

He’ll join the others in the centennial class along with the Class of 2021 for the enshrinement ceremonies at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio this weekend. Covert will go in with others from the Class of 2020 in event on Saturday at 5:30 PM CST with the Class of 2021 enshrinement taking place on Sunday evening at 6 PM CST.

"Waiting that long just makes it sweeter."



After his enshrinement in 2020 was postponed, Jimbo Covert will finally be inducted into the Hall of Fame tomorrow.https://t.co/jqPaymPamW — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 6, 2021

Drafted in the first round out of Pittsburgh in 1983, Covert was a mainstay on the Bears’ offensive line from that year through 1991. He was twice been named to the Pro Bowl and two other times a selection as an NFL first-team All-Pro, both happening in 1985 and 1986.

Covert was on injured reserve in 1991 but was still a part of the team, not officially retiring from the NFL until 1992 after dealing with back injuries.

