LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As many suspected this week, the Bears will have a rookie quarterback starting for them in Week 7.

With Justin Fields not practicing the last three days due to a right thumb injury, Tyson Bagent will make his first career start against the Raiders on Sunday at Soldier Field at Noon.

It will be the first time the starter has missed a game this season as the thumb he dislocated in the 19-13 loss didn’t heal in time. It’s not a surprise since head coach Matt Eberflus said at the beginning of the week that Fields was doubtful with the injury.

On Friday, he said he doesn’t believe the third-year quarterback is going to end up on IR.

Bagent made his NFL debut in relief of Fields against Minnesota, finished 10-of-14 for 83 yards with an interception, a rushing touchdown, and a fumble that was returned by the Vikings for a score.

Now he joins a group of 13 players who have started at quarterback in their rookie seasons, according to NFL.com, and the third in seven seasons. Fields was the last to do it, making his first start against the Browns in Week 3 of the 2021 season after appearing in the first two games of the season.

Mitchell Trubisky was on the bench for the first four games in 2017 before getting the start in Week 5 against the Vikings on Monday Night Football at Soldier Field.

Here are the rookies who have started a game for the Bears since 1969.

1969 – Bobby Douglass – Oct. 19 at Lions – Lost 13-7

1973 – Gary Huff – Dec. 12 vs. Rams – Lost 26-0

1975 – Bob Avellini – Nov. 30 at Packers – Lost 28-7

1982 – Jim McMahon – Nov. 21 vs. Lions – Won 20-17

1992 – Will Furrer – Dec. 27 at Cowboys – Lost 27-14

1998 – Moses Moreno – Nov. 29 vs. Buccaneers – Lost 31-17

1999 – Cade McNown – Oct. 17 vs. Eagles – Lost 20-16

2003 – Rex Grossman – Dec. 14 vs. Vikings – Won 13-10

2004 – Craig Krenzel – Oct. 31 vs. 49ers – Won 23-13

2005 – Kyle Orton – Sep. 11 at Washington – Lost 9-7

2017 – Mitchell Trubisky – Oct. 9 vs. Vikings – Lost 20-17

2021 – Justin Fields – Sep. 26 at Browns – Lost 26-6

Bagent will be added to this list on Sunday as he continues his rise from an undrafted free agent from Division II Shepherd University to earning the Bears’ back-up job to now being the starter.