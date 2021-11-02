TikTok Sports Talk: This fall, Arlington Heights is on the mind of the Bears & fans

CHICAGO – One of the biggest storylines of the 2021 Bears’ season has nothing to do with the team’s play on the field or even their players.

That would be the team’s decision to sign a purchase agreement for the Arlington Park property, giving the team a location to perhaps build a new stadium to replace Soldier Field. It would offer the Bears the chance to own their own stadium instead of leasing as they do right now, plus they could increase capacity or even make it a domed venue to host larger sporting events.

All of these will take years to come together with a healthy amount of financial work needed, but the purchase agreement is the biggest step the Bears have taken towards a move to the suburbs in their history.

Larry Hawley focused on this during a recent trip to Arlington Park and made it his “TikTok Sports Talk” for this week on WGN News Now. You can watch it in the video above.