CHICAGO – It’s rare that any team enters a training camp without a few things up in the air about the roster or coaching staff. That’s just how it is in the National Football League where turnover happens often.

But for the Bears, there are quite a few of them as 2022 training camp gets ready to open with a practice Wednesday morning at Halas Hall.

There is a brand new general manager who has gotten rid of a few key players in hopes of bringing the team some salary cap balance. That has brought in a roster of athletes that are unproven in the league or are looking to prove that their best days are ahead of them.

Second-year quarterback Justin Fields will have to get used to a lot of new players around him on offense as he looks to take the next step in his development. He’ll do so under Luke Getsy, who takes over as the offensive coordinator and takes on the challenge of creating a great unit for the Bears.

All of these people will be led by Matt Eberflus, who is the head coach of an NFL team for the first time in his career. That’s a lot of questions for the team as they start their preparations for their first game of the 2022 regular season against the 49ers on September 11th at Soldier Field.

Hence hopes for this campaign are modest, to say the least.

