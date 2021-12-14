Three more Bears’ players are in COVID-19 protocol as NFL virus cases rise

LAKE FOREST – Like the entire National Football League and other sports over the past week, cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

The Bears have been dealing with the same type of issue following their loss to the Packers on Sunday evening. After one player tested positive on Monday, three more have popped up in the COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday afternoon.

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed NT Eddie Goldman, DB Artie Burns and LB Sam Kamara (Practice Squad) on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 14, 2021

The team announced that nose tackle Eddie Goldman, cornerback Artie Burns, and linebacker Sam Kamara, who is on the practice squad, have all been put on the NFL’s virus reserve list. This comes a day after defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. was also put on COVID-19 reserve.

If the player is vaccinated, they must return two negative tests that are taken at least 24 hours apart, but if not, they’ll have to isolate for ten days.

This marks the second time that Goldman has been on the COVID-19 reserve list this season, having gone on the list during training camp. The nose tackle was the only member of the Bears to opt-out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

He along with Burns and Edwards all saw playing time in the 45-30 loss at Lambeau Field on Sunday evening as the Bears fell to 4-9 on the season.

The Bears have their longest gap between games left in the 2021 season as they face the Vikings at Soldier Field on Monday.