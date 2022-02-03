Three more assistants join Matt Eberflus Bears’ staff on Thursday

LAKE FOREST – The first coaching staff of Matt Eberflus continues to quickly take shape just a week after he was officially hired as Bears’ head coach.

Andrew Janocko will join the offensive staff of coordinator Luke Getsy as quarterbacks coach while Tyke Tolbert becomes the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. On defense, new coordinator Alan Williams will be joined by David Overstreet II as the assistant defensive backs coach.

In the NFL since 2003 exclusively as a wide receivers coach, Tolbert was with the Giants the last four years under head coaches Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge. Before that, he worked for the Broncos in the same position from 2011-2017, many of those seasons featuring prolific offense with quarterback Peyton Manning.

With Tolbert on the staff, the Broncos won the AFC Championship in the 2013 season and the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

He began his career with the Cardinals in 2003 before joining the Bills the next year and staying in Buffalo through 2009. Tolbert was with the Panthers in 2010 under head coach John Fox and followed him to Denver the next year.

Janocko comes to Chicago after holding a number of different offensive titles with the Vikings from 2017-2015. Starting as their offensive quality control coach for two seasons, he then became an assistant offensive line coach from 2017-2019 before serving as wide receivers coach in 2020.

In 2021, Janocko was the quarterback’s coach with Kirk Cousins under center, with the signal-caller throwing for 4,221 yards with 33 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions in 16 games.

Overstreet’s experience in the NFL came under Eberflus where he began as a defensive quality control coach from 2018-2020. He was promoted to assistant defensive backs coach this past season and will serve in the same role with the Bears.