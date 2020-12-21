THE MORNING AFTER: The Month of Montgomery

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 20: Anthony Harris #41 of the Minnesota Vikings attempts to tackle David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS – There is a great debate going on among Bears’ fans and perhaps in the Bears’ organization as the 2020 season comes to an end.

Two-straight wins, that featured arguably some of the best offense for the Bears in the Matt Nagy era, have changed the narrative surrounding the future of the franchise. There is a good chance the Bears will enter their final game against the Packers with at least some hope for a playoff berth, since a struggling Jaguars team awaits this week.

It’s hard to believe considering the team is not far removed from a six-game losing streak that looked like it would lead to wholesale changes in football operations.

How much will these last few weeks or sneaking into a seventh playoff seed will matter is to be seen. Perhaps the ownership of the Bears already saw what they needed to see in October, November, and early December to make their decision, whether with Nagy, head coach Ryan Pace, or even players like quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

But over the last month, there is at least one thing you can expect in the Bears future, and it’s not just because of his contract. That’s because David Montgomery is showing his potential to be a truly productive player for the franchise in the coming years, no matter who might be leading the team on the field.

For a third time in four games, he rushed for over 100 yards, netting a career-high 146 yards with a pair of rushing scores, doing so on 32 carries, which is the most since joining the NFL.

He’s got 434 yards on the ground since the Green Bay game on 71 attempts – a 6.8 yards per carry average – while also breaking two runs for over 50 yards.

Montgomery also has 13 catches that includes a score at Green Bay.

All of those listed above are a huge reason the Bears’ offense has finally seen success that has eluded them for nearly the entire 2019 and 2020 seasons. While you can make the competition argument for the late three games, you could argue the best of these contests came against the division champion Packers, where he rushed for 9.4 yards per carry and caught five passes.

It’s the ability of Bill Lazor, who has called plays during this stretch, to find ways to get Montgomery involved, that has finally given the running back the chance to show what he can do. Of course, it’s David that’s made it happen, performing at his highest level in his still young career.

All of it has come together in a stretch that has brought some faith back to the Nagy-Trubisky offense, and given this Bears’ season a slight chance to continue into mid-January.

“We’re on the right path to finding it,” said Montgomery of the offense. “We’re doing a helluva job in just trusting each other, but we’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

Expect that Montgomery will keep doing that for a while in a Bears’ uniform. Unlike others, his looks pretty secure.

