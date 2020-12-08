THE MORNING AFTER: Perspective in the pain of a collapse

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 06: Germain Ifedi #74 and Mitchell Trubisky #10 of the Chicago Bears try to recover a fumble by Trubisky late in the game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on December 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Lions defeated the Bears 34-30. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – When the clock hit zero, while the pain of the gut punch was still very real, Bears’ fans began to immediately jog their memories.

Where does Sunday’s loss to the Lions, one in which the team coughed up a ten-point lead in the final four minutes to a team that just fired their coach, rank among the most painful in the regular season. If using that word to describe it, at least the thought turn to the most bizarre endings for the Bears in the last generation.

There is one that pops up for me, and it’s more due to my career.

In 2002, the Bears faced the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots in Champaign at Memorial Stadium while Soldier Field was being renovated. It was my first year as a TV reporter at WICD-TV and the defending NFC Central champs were on a six-game losing streak.

This would be a day of hope that would quickly turn to pain for head coach Dick Jauron and the fans watching

A 27-6 third quarter lead was completely erased in a 33-30 loss where Tom Brady hit David Patten for the game-winning score in the closing moments. The receiver was shown to be inbounds thanks to the streak of black turf pebbles in the orange endzone when he dragged his feet.

That was a brutal seventh-straight loss for a team that was 13-3 the year before, and about 12 months later, Jauron was out of a job. A similar situation took place on Sunday afternoon, this time back at the Bears’ true home of Soldier Field, where another collapse could signal an era’s end.

In this match-up, like that one in Champaign, it looked like it would finally be a successful afternoon against the struggling Lions. The offense scored 30 points (!) and their defense, while giving, appeared to have enough with just under five minutes to go to finally end this Bears losing streak.

Then with a ten-point lead came a new level of “Sunday Scaries” as the Lions raced 96 yards down the field in 2:15 to get a touchdown.

After deciding to go for a more onside kick coverage look on the subsequent return, the Bears were backed up inside their 20. Choosing to throw on 3rd-and-4, Mitchell Trubisky, who played better to that point, fumbled inside his own ten on a strip sack by Romeo Okwara.

The Lions scored quickly after that to take the lead, yet the Bears drove quickly down the field before the final disaster took place. Allen Robinson stepped out of bounds before he could get he first down on 3rd-and-5, then David Montgomery was stopped short on the next run to end the game.

It was the ultimate gut-punch result and it might take everyone on the home side a moment to catch their breath. That’s six-straight losses for a team that was 12-4 just two seasons ago and is now 13-15 since.

“Yeah, I don’t know,” said Nagy when asked why the team has collapsed the last two seasons.

“I know about is who our players are as people and how they handle this stuff. It’s not because of want, I know that. It’s difficult. This is life in sports and it’s not easy. It’s not fun when you lose. The only thing you can do is continue to support each other.

“Just fight for one another and understand that it’s not because of lack of trying.”

For many reasons, this one might not be worth crying over so much either, because perspective is key in this crushing defeat, just as it was 18 years ago.

That Bears’ team was injured badly, struggling, and out of rhythm in 2002, and while the Patriots defeat wasn’t crushing, it wasn’t going to be enough to save this season. I could say the same about the Lions’ defeat on Sunday, no matter how cringe-worthy it was.

Beating Detroit wasn’t going to be enough to save this season, and even if the game ended 30-27, the issues that still consume the team are still there. The offense played well early but didn’t as much late, while the defense, which has been pushed to do more than ever in 2020, seems to have lost some steam.

For 12 weeks, a complete game has completely escaped this team, and it looks unlikely to happen the final four weeks.

Major changes are needed to get this group back on track, and their ones that go beyond a play-caller or juggling of a lineup. The Bears on the field are broken in many ways, even if the strong culture the continue to talk about makes sure that doesn’t happen in the locker room.

Taking a “W” instead of an “L” against the Lions wouldn’t have changed that. The collapse on Sunday was crushing in the moment, but it shouldn’t be demoralizing moving forward.