THE MORNING AFTER: One thing for the Bears to be excited about at 2-0

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Members of the Chicago Bear defense face off with the New York Giants at Soldier Field on September 20, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Giants 17-13. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – Leave it to a team that’s been frustrating to a fan base for the better part of a decade to fill their first 2-0 start to a season in seven years full of mixed feelings.

In Week 1, they had a terrible first 40 minutes but saved it with an incredible 20 to pull out a win over the Lions. On Sunday, they had one of their best first half performances in the Matt Nagy era only to nearly waste it with a sub-par finish.

But the team is 2-0 for the first time since the 2013 season, and that’s certainly a positive. If you put together the first half of the Giants game and the last 20 minutes of the Lions game, then maybe there’s something there. Yet the other parts of those contests against teams that struggled in 2019 is keeping confidence tempered at the moment.

Even Mitchell Trubisky, who had two touchdown throws in the first half then two interceptions in the second half, knows such “Jekyll and Hyde” isn’t a method for sustained success.

“I think it’s good because we’re a hungry team and we know what we’re capable of to play four quarters and when you play really well in the first half and put up 17 points and then don’t put

up any points in the second half I think that’s a little frustrating,” said the quarterback on Sunday. “So there’s just, we have a little higher expectation for what we’re trying to do on offense this year, but you have to be happy with the win, I mean it takes special teams, offense and defense and it was a great team win. S

“So we battled through and we’re proud of that, but we still have a ways to go.”

That’s obvious and remains a major question about the team once the competition gets a little stiffer late in the season. A struggling Falcons team, which blew a 15-point lead in the final, awaits the Bears in Atlanta this week as Nagy tries to figure out how to produce 60 minutes of good football instead of 60.

But the coach has one thing that a lot of people in his position in the league don’t have on this Monday – generally good health for his team after two weeks. Nagy saw that first hand on Sunday in the second quarter in front of his sidelines.

Saquon Barkley underwent an MRI of his right knee that confirmed a torn ACL. Barkley will undergo surgery to repair the injury in the near future.



Details: https://t.co/WvPRJsYA9t pic.twitter.com/0tO4stA8wT — New York Giants (@Giants) September 21, 2020

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, one of the best young players in the NFL, tore his ACL on a tackle by Eddie Jackson at Soldier Field. It will end his season and was just part of a Sunday that featured a number of major injuries across the league.

Panthers’ RB Christian McCaffrey was told he he’ll miss four to six weeks with his high ankle sprain, but he’s hoping for less. “That’s a challenge to me,” McCaffrey said. “And I'm gonna attack it, like I attack anything else." — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Seahawks fear that OLB Bruce Irvin tore his ACL, per source, and he will undergo more tests to confirm if fears are warranted. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Broncos’ WR Courtland Sutton has a torn ACL, as @RapSheet and @JamesPalmerTV also reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 21, 2020

Source: #Colts S Malik Hooker did, in fact, tear his Achilles and he’s out for the season. A tough loss to a stout Indy D. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

Kyle Shanahan said Nick Bosa most likely tore his ACL. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

This isn’t even the whole list, as the injury report reads like a who’s who in the NFL, many with long-term or season-ending injuries. It’s as bad of a day for these type of ailments in the league in years, with questions if an unusual preseason may have contributed to it.

Perhaps it’s a reason why the 2-0 Bears, despite having consistency issues, are about as fortunate as any team in the league at this point in the season.

“We’re feeling fortunate with that,” said Nagy on Monday. “After you see everything that was going on yesterday with different teams, you feel pretty fortunate there.”