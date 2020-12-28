THE MORNING AFTER: For now, just embrace the chaos of a 2020 Bears’ season

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 27: David Montgomery #32 of the Chicago Bears and Anthony Miller #17 celebrate during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on December 27, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE – I didn’t think it would happen. You probably didn’t either. Not after what happened back on December 6th at Soldier Field.

Not after the Bears’ defense allowed a Lions team that just fired their coach and general manager go down the field 90 yards for a touchdown. Not after Mitchell Trubisky fumbled in the shadow of his own goal line to give Detroit an easy shot at a go-ahead score. Not after a 3rd-and-4th-and-Short weren’t converted handing the Bears a 33-30 defeat.

For most people, it was actually a second-straight week of thinking that the Matt Nagy, Trubisky, and maybe Ryan Pace eras were about to come to an end. A bad showing at Lambeau Field against the Packers following a bye week had already softened fan’s optimism before the Soldier Field gut-punch against the Lions.

Yet here we are.

Three weeks later, and three games in which the team looked rejuvenated, especially on offense, and the Bears are suddenly in position to make the playoffs. In fact, the even control their destiny, with a win over the Packers sending them to the postseason.

Even if they can’t get that done, a loss by the Cardinals to the Rams gets them in, though Los Angeles would have to do that without Jared Goff, who is having surgery on his thumb and is out for Week 17.

All of this seems a bit impossible, right? Maybe even a little weird? Of course it should, and it’s only par for the course in this bizarre 2020. But how is it that fans should feel about this run by the club that may actually have a chance to save an era.

It’s complicated, because even a playoff berth at 9-7 or 8-8 isn’t going to feel like a lot of progress. Most of the Bears’ improvement on offense, especially with four-straight 30-point games, has come against teams at or below their record.

The Lions, Texans, Vikings, and Jaguars are all in the bottom seven of the league in points allowed, with Jacksonville and Detroit bringing up the rear. The offense moving at all is certainly a plus, with Trubisky, the offensive line, and running back David Montgomery stepping up their games.

It seems a bit suspect, but it is progress that’s been three years in the waiting, hence a bit of inner turmoil for Bears fans. On top of that, the defense hasn’t been shutting down opponents quite like they have, with the offense helping to carry the team to a win over the Vikings.

Not exactly as a sign of a bright future with the current regime? It kinda depends on how you look at it, but skepticism or optimism are natural reactions. One could say that if Green Bay wins on Sunday that the team’s late run only cost them a better draft spot and the wins were actually harmful, and that’s a valid argument.

Yet, for the moment, but all those worries of the future aside. In a year like 2020, it’s worth your time, and probably not worth the heartache because the reasoning is simple.

A win or loss against the Packers probably won’t be the deciding factor in the fate of their head coach, quarterback, or general manager. Their minds may already have been made up during the six-game losing streak that a change is necessary with one or a few of them, while it’s also possible they were sold during the winning streak.

Either way, it’s hard to tell, and not worth the worry for this week. Since 2013, the Bears have only had playoff on their mind in two seasons going into Week 17 before this year, so enjoy this “must win” contest.

If you wear the orange and blue, you’ve been through enough already.