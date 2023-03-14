LAKE FOREST – One example of the incredible amount of turnover in the Bears’ organization over the past few years is a look at their longest-tenured player.

It’s the team’s long snapper, who has been one of the few consistent things in an era of much change for the franchise.

Patrick Scales will continue to hold that title after the Bears gave him another contract for this upcoming season.

The team is bringing back the long snapper on a one-year deal, which is one of three moves they announced with their current players on Tuesday. It comes ahead of the start of the new NFL year on Wednesday.

Fullback Khari Blasingame got a two-year contract extension through 2025 while offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen got a one-year deal.

Scales will return for his ninth year with the Bears and eighth season, having joined the team in the 2015 season after spending his first year with the Ravens. After taking part in five games that first season in Chicago, the long snapper has played in every game in each season with the Bears except for 2017, when he was on IR the entire season with a knee injury.

In Chicago, Scales has taken the field under three different head coaches – John Fox, Matt Nagy, and Matt Eberflus – three different special teams coaches – Jeff Rodgers, Chris Tabor, Richard Hightower – and two general managers – Ryan Pace and Ryan Poles.

Blasingame played in 16 games for the Bears with six starts as he was used as a blocking back for the team in what was their best rushing season in franchise history. The group gained 3,014 yards on the ground, breaking the previous record that was set back in 1984 (2,974).

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Eiselen played in 11 games for the Bears during the 2022 campaign.