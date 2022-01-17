The Bears’ GM/HC Search Update: Looking to Indy for a pair of interviews

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Offensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus looks at his play card during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – It’s been a week since the Bears fired general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy, and the interviews continue for the franchise.

On Monday, the team had their eyes on Indiana when it came to a pair of candidates.

Late in the evening, the Bears revealed that they’ve spoken to Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for the general manager job while also talking with Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus for the head coach position.

Dodds has been with the Colts for the last five years, serving as the team’s assistant general manager under Chris Ballard for the last four. He started his NFL career with the Raiders before joining the Seahawks in 2007 where he would remain until 2016, spending his last two seasons as the senior personnel executive who scouted pro and college talent.

During his time in Seattle, the team made the playoffs seven times, won two NFC championships and Super Bowl XLVIII.

Eberflus joined the Colts in 2018 as defensive coordinator, doing so after initially being hired by Josh McDaniels when he briefly accepted the job in Indianapolis before backing out. New head coach Frank Reich kept him and Eberflus just completed his fourth year with the team.

This past season, the Colts’ were fifth in takeaways in the NFL with 25 with the unit ranking ninth in points and 16 in yardage allowed. The team narrowly missed the playoffs and finished with a 9-8 record.

Before arriving in Indianapolis, Eberflus was in Dallas from 2011-2017, serving as linebackers coach the entire time. In his last two seasons, he was named the Cowboys’ defensive passing game coordinator. His first job in the NFL was with the Browns as their linebacker’s coach in 2009 and 2010.