The Bears GM/HC Search Update: A Wolf joins the interview process

LAKE FOREST – As odd as it may seem, one of the goals of the Bears is to have the success that their greatest rivals have had over the last generation.

Since the Bears last won the Super Bowl, the Packers have won two championships and appeared in three Super Bowls while establishing themselves as an NFC power. One of the people who helped to make that happen was general manager Ron Wolf, who aided the building of the first chapter of that Green Bay stretch from 1991-2000.

Now one of the candidates to be the builder of the Bears is his son.

Late Tuesday night, the Bears confirmed that Eliot Wolf has been interviewed for the team’s general manager position. He was the only interview for that position or the head coaching positions to be conducted on Tuesday.

Wolf has served as a front office consultant for the Patriots since 2020, which was preceded by a stint as the assistant general manager for the Cleveland Browns. Most of his time so far in football has been spent with the Packers, where he started as a pro personnel assistant in 2004. Eventually, Wolf would serve as an assistant director of pro personnel, the director of pro personnel, an assistant director of player personnel and then the director of player personnel.

In 2016, Wolf was named the director of football operations for the Packers and served in that position for two years before taking the job in Cleveland.

He becomes the seventh person to interview for the Bears general manager job since Ryan Pace was fired on January 10th.