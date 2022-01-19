The Bears GM/HC Search Update: A leading head coaching candidate?

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus of the Indianapolis Colts coaches against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Indianapolis, IN. The Buccaneers defeated the Colts 38-31. (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)

LAKE FOREST – Two days ago, the biggest news from the Bears’ general manager and head coaching search came from Indianapolis. On Wednesday, that was once again the case for two completely different reasons.

Per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will be speaking with the team for a second time about the head coach opening. He talked with the Bears for the first time on Monday and will also be interviewing for a second time with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their opening.

Eberflus has been the defensive coordinator since 2008, originally agreeing to take the job under short-time head coach Josh McDaniels. When he backed out and Frank Reich was hired, he retained him instead of replacing him with a choice of his and had aided Colts’ runs to two postseasons in 2018 and 2020.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, Indianapolis assistant general manager Ed Dodds has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Bears’ general manager job after speaking to the team on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Bears officially spoke to another candidate for that job: 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon. He’s been in that position for the last five years after joining the franchise from the Rams, where he was the director of player personnel from 2012-2016.

A former player for the Colts and Lions, Carthon began his front office career as a scout for the Falcons starting in 2008.