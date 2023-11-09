LAKE FOREST, Ill. — For the better part of the past year, the Bears have been looking to snap streaks, mostly negative.

Another one of those comes up on Thursday, and it all has to do with the color of their uniforms.

You see the Bears are wearing their orange jerseys for the second and likely final time for the 2023 season when they host the Panthers at Soldier Field at 7:15 p.m.

They’re hoping that the jersey combination will finally be lucky after nearly five years of it being the opposite.

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Bears’ Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in the orange jerseys marked the team’s seventh-straight loss while wearing the uniforms. In the orange helmets, which were introduced by the team in 2022, they’ve lost all three games they’ve played.

That included a 12-7 loss to the Commanders in Week 6 at Soldier Field and a Week 8 loss to the Cowboys in Arlington last season.

Here’s the current Bears’ losing streak in the orange jerseys.

10/27/19 – vs. Chargers – Lost 17-16

10/4/20 – vs. Colts – Lost 19-11

11/16/20 – vs. Vikings – Loss 19-13

12/5/21 – vs. Cardinals – Lost 33-22

10/13/22 – vs. Commanders – Lost 12-7

10/30/22 – at Cowboys – Lost 49-29

9/27/23 – at Buccaneers – Lost 27-17

(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

To find the last time the Bears won in the orange jerseys, you have to go back nearly five years to November 18, 2018.

In the midst of their best season over the past decade, Matt Nagy’s team beat the Vikings 25-20 on Sunday Night Football at Soldier Field en route to an NFC North title.

Since introducing the modern-era orange uniforms in 2004, the Bears are 6-11 while wearing the color.