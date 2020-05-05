The Bears, along with the rest of the NFL, will get their 2020 schedule on Thursday

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 09: The Minnesota Vikings kick off the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 9, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Chicago Bears 20-17. (Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images)

LAKE FOREST – In 2020, the NFL has still been able to hold a number of their scheduled events.

The playoffs and Super Bowl LIV went off as planned in January and February while the combine finished up just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While in-person scouting was mostly non-existent in March and April, the NFL Draft took place without a delay, with each selection being held virtually.

This week another event will go on as planned for the NFL, despite the fact that they could be changed at some point in the coming months.

Primetime games.

Best matchups.

Every division.



🗓 2020 Schedule Release | Thursday 8PM ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/sw501N8oBn — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 5, 2020

The NFL will release team schedules this Thursday at 7 PM, around the initial time that they were going to be announced before the pandemic began.

Continuing on with the schedule release was a surprise to some, considering there is a real chance the season may have to be adjusted since COVID-19 continues to be prevalent in the country. Already the league has canceled international games for the 2020 season and the idea of playing some if not all games in empty stadiums has been floated.

Nevertheless, the Bears will get their 2020 schedule on Thursday, and it will feature two games against division foes Detroit, Green Bay, and Minnesota, along with these teams:

Home: Buccaneers, Colts, Giants, Saints, Texans.

Road: Falcons, Jaguars, Panthers, Rams, Titans.

Last season, following a 12-4 campaign and their first playoff appearance in eight years, the Bears had the honor of opening the season at home with a Thursday night game with the Packers. They’d appear on primetime on four other occasions during the season, but after an 8-8 campaign, that number may not as high in 2020.

Of course, everything is speculative in the NFL as the pandemic continues, but at least teams will get their first idea of what the Road to Super Bowl LV might like this week.