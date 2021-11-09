‘The 9-Yard Line’ wraps up the Bears’ loss to the Steelers Monday night

CHICAGO – It was one of the more bizarre games for the Bears in a few years, with momentum shifting back and forth, along with penalties galore – many of which went against the visitors at Heinz Field.

It looked like Justin Fields had led his first game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but it was the Steelers that would have the last laugh in a 29-27 win that sent the Bears to a fourth-straight defeat.

There was plenty to cover on Tuesday’s edition of “The 9-Yard Line” from WGN News Now from the game to the social media reaction that followed. Christine Flores and Larry Hawley covered all of that during this week’s show as the team fell to 3-6 on the 2021 season.

To watch this week’s episode, you can click on the video above.