CHICAGO – It has been an eventful week for the Bears, and it got even more interesting on Monday afternoon.

That’s when the team reportedly made their second major trade in less than a week as they’ve reportedly dealt linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a 2023 second and fifth round pick.

It brings an end to the productive career for Smith, who led the Bears in tackles in every one of his full four seasons in Chicago and was in the lead through eight games this season.

Now the team will have to play their last nine games without Smith along with Robert Quinn, who was dealt to the Eagles last Wednesday for a 2023 fourth round pick.

On this edition of “The 9-Yard Line,” we’re taking a look at the Smith trade and the impact of the deal on the team moving forward. Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron joins the show live to give his thoughts not only on Smith’s impact on the Bears but also the draft capital they got from the last two trades.

