CHICAGO – It was expected to be a year of the unexpected since so much is new with the team from their front office to the field.

Sunday was certainly not what many thought would transpire when the Bears took the field for the first time in 2022 in a number of ways. But for once for a franchise that’s dealt with a number of frustrating days over the last generation, they were pleasant surprises over the course of 60 minutes.

As the rain started, stopped, then returned with fury late in the fourth quarter, the Bears delivered a disciplined effort against the 49ers at Soldier Field. They rallied from a 10-point second half deficit, scored three second half touchdowns, and shutdown a group that some have competing for a Super Bowl championship this winter.

The 19-10 victory gave the Bears just their second opening day win in the last nine seasons and a positive boost to a team led by a first time general manager, head coach, and a number of new players. It’s one of the biggest surprises of Week 1 of the NFL regular season as the Bears caught the eye of those around the nation with their Week 1 play.

WGN News Now recapped this victory on Sunday in a “Victory Monday” edition of “The 9-Yard Line” as we took a look at a number of storylines from the win. We also highlighted some of the best social media reaction to a rare opening day win for the team.

