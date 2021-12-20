‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears’ Monday night match-up with the Vikings in Week 15

CHICAGO – It’s December of 2021, but this week had a feel of March 2020 for a lot of people.

That’s because COVID-19 spread through a number of teams in the National Football League this week, and the Bears were one of the hardest hit. All three coordinators got the virus along with 14 players, including the team’s entire starting secondary.

Now the short-handed team that’s only won one of their last eight games has take the stage on national television on Monday night to face a Vikings team still very much in the hunt for a playoff spot. An interesting season already has another interesting twist at Soldier Field as the team looks toward their final four games.

Christine Flores and Larry Hawley had all of the news of the day on a Monday night preview edition of “The 9-Yard Line” on WGN News Now. They had the reaction from the Bears during a rough week, a preview of the Vikings as they come to town for the first of two match-ups for the team to end the season, plus a conversation with Jacob Infante of Windy City Gridiron on this contest and the future of the Bears.

