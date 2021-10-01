‘The 9-Yard Line’ previews the Bears-Lions Week 4 match-up

CHICAGO – It’s only been three weeks, but Bears’ fans have gone through plenty of emotions in just such a short time.

There was a bad loss and then a win, then one of the worst offensive performances in the history of the team in a loss to the Browns. That’s left the Bears at 1-2 on the new year as the heat is already building against Matt Nagy as Week 4 approaches.

The good news for the Bears is they have a chance to get right against a team that’s struggling more than they are – the 0-3 Lions – who come to Soldier Field for a Noon match-up on Sunday.

“The 9-Yard Line” previewed that match-up on Friday as Christine Flores and Larry Hawley heard from the team while also checking out some social media hype from the contest.

You can watch this week’s episode in the video above.